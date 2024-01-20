“Gonna be a banger” - Fans clamor for legendary duel between Liam Harrison, Seksan in 2024

Former Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison seems to age like a fine wine at 38 years of age as he continues to work in the gym and punish the pads with his powerful combinations, as seen in a recent video.

ONE Championship shared a short clip of Harrison keeping his striking sharp and refined. The promotion asked the fans about their dream next opponent for him, as they captioned the post with:

“No stopping “Hitman” 😤 Who should Liam Harrison take on next? 💥 @liambadco⁠ #ONEChampionship #MartialArts #MuayThai”

Apart from the fans, who were quick to reveal their choice, the British combat sports superstar (@liambadco) even commented on the post, as he and Instagram users mentioned only one name, and they commented:

"Seksan👀"

"Give him seksan plz it gonna be a banger🔥🔥🔥"

“Seksan”

“All of those shots hospitalising the average dude”

“SEKSAN is the only correct answer🔥 @seksan_or_kwanmuang99 @liambadco”

“Seksan!!”

The Bad Company representative has called out Seksan Or Kwanmuang via his Twitter account and targets a massive showdown with him for his last professional fight. Harrison believes that this fight with the Thai legend is the most fitting matchup for him before he hangs the gloves up.

Currently, ‘The Man Who Yields to No One’ is riding an eight-fight undefeated win streak in the world’s largest promotion since making his debut in January 2023. Seksan has been actively fighting in ONE Friday Fights and made his debut on the big show in November 2023 at ONE Friday Night 16.

Liam Harrison has been inspiring his fans and followers with motivational content on social media

In the advent of his long and full recovery from the multiple ligament tears on his knee that he suffered from his last fight in August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1 against Nong-O Hama, where he received a first-round TKO loss, Harrison has been posting inspirational content on his social media platforms.

Some of these were rooted in his wealthy experience from his career, which helped him navigate through difficult situations in life. On top of these, he is also doing fight previews and expert analysis on his YouTube channel, which gives the fans a preview of his perspective when watching combat sports fights.