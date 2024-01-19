WATCH: Liam Harrison’s wild WBC world title win over Mehdi Zatout from 2014

Muay Thai star Liam Harrison has been competing professionally for more than two decades now. He has traveled and toured literally around the world, fighting in different promotions and facing the best opponents possible.

One solid proof of this is the recent video he posted on his Instagram account. Harrison published a decade-old video when he and fellow ONE bantamweight contender Medhi Zatout crossed paths inside the ring to vie for the WBC world title at Smash 10 in 2014.

The British combat sports sensation captioned the post:

“10 years ago this year winning the @wbcmuaythai title against the current champion…wonder if we can add the diamond belt to the collection before I retire 💎 #muaythai #wbc #worldtitle #legkicks #kickboxing #mma”

In the video, Harrison was seen chopping down the leg of Zatout in the second round of their clash and sitting him down with a powerful leg kick. That juncture in the match was essentially the whole narrative of the fight, as the Bad Company representative hunted down the Algerian and landed the more damaging strikes to get away with the victory via points and capture WBC Muay Thai gold.

Nearly a decade after that fight, both Harrison and Zatout ended up at ONE Championship.

Liam Harrison continues to inspire his fans after his recovery from injury and while waiting for next fight

Harrison has been very active on social media by creating content that inspires his fans and followers on different platforms. On his Facebook and Instagram accounts, he posts motivational videos and life-long experiences, while his YouTube channel is filled with fight previews and analysis.

All of these are products of his long-term recovery injury that he suffered during his last fight against Nong-O Hama in August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1 and his waiting time for his next fight. Harrison is targeting a retirement fight with Seksan Or Kwanmuang because, according to him, it will be the perfect match for his swan song.