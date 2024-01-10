“Motivation gets you started” - Liam Harrison on what keeps him going despite the massive punishment his body’s been through

While waiting for his one last fight as a professional athlete to wrap up his legendary combat sports career, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison has been an inspiration for his fans on social media.

The 38-year-old British superstar is continuously posting motivational content for his followers on Instagram. His latest post on the social media platform was about motivation and discipline, as he wrote the lengthy caption with:

“Monday motivation …not gonna lie after more than a year out with bad injury and at 38 it’s hard getting myself back into fight shape ready for one last big dance under the lights, but it’s motivation that gets you started and discipline that keeps you going and I’ve never been short of either and no matter how tough it gets or how tired or weak my body gets the thought of that feeling in the 2nd slide cancels out everything else…another big week ahead let’s get it 👊🏻 #mondaymotivation #onechampionship #lastdance”

On the first slide, the Bad Company representative published a short clip of Mike Tyson talking about discipline, and the second slide was a video of making an entrance to the ring and dapping as many fans as possible before fighting.

Harrison explained that all the pain, struggles, and challenges during training were being replaced by the adrenaline and excitement of competing in front of a packed arena where he could showcase his fighting skills.

Liam Harrison still waiting for his farewell fight with legend Seksan in ONE Championship

After coming up short of adding the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to his loaded collection of championship belts, Harrison has decided to hang up the gloves after over two decades of competing professionally around the world in different fight promotions.

But his last request to the world’s largest martial arts organization is to book him a fight with Seksan Or Kwanmuang. According to him, it will be the perfect bout to finish off his pro career. He recently called out the Thai legend on Twitter, and Seksan is also open to the idea of a potential showdown.