“I’m lucky really” - British legend Liam Harrison recounts how he juggled multiple jobs to keep Muay Thai passion alive

Liam Harrision’s path to becoming a multi-time world champion and a well-known professional athlete was a long journey, as he overcame a difficult route to achieving it.

This was the topic that Harrison discussed in a recent video he published on his official Instagram account. He posted a snippet of one of his interviews and talked about how he worked multiple jobs just to finance his dreams of becoming a professional fighter.

The British combat sports superstar said:

“When I was coming up through the ranks when I was like 16, I worked at like a little supermarket. Just part time, just like 2 to 3 days a week so I got some extra money. And then, all my other time I spent in the gym trying to get better. Then when I got to 17, 18, I went to Thailand. I disappeared for two and a half years and when I came back in UK, my money was still the same as it were even though I’d improved massively. I fought loads of high-level fights in Thailand and stuff.”

Harrison also narrated how he slowly worked his way out of that phase in his life and how his first encounter with Muay Thai legend Saenchai became the key to pursuing his passion full-time.

The Bad Company representative reiterated that, along with his burning desire to be in the martial arts track, luck pushed him to the place he really wanted to be.

He added:

“I had a couple of fights and then thought, right obviously I’m 22 years old or something like that and I started like this doing this driving job at like 4 a.m. till 8 a.m. So I’d get up at half three, go do this driving job, go home, sleep for an hour, go to the gym 10 or 12, go back to the gym 6 to 8, then sleep and then get up. Lasted about six months and then after I fought Saenchai for the first time, when I was like 21, 22, I managed to start getting some PT’s in the normal time we just spent in gym so I were lucky really.”

Liam Harrison looks to go out on top by fighting for the last time in ONE Championship

The 38-year-old recently revealed that he will be hanging up the gloves soon, but he disclosed his dream match for his last fight in the world’s largest martial arts organization. Harrison wants to take on another Muay Thai legend, Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

A fight between the two athletes is a guaranteed barnburner, and Harrison wants to improve his ONE Championship record to three wins if he gets the opportunity to exchange strikes with Seksan.

His two victories in the promotion came against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai PK Saenchai.