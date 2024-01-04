“Do whatever it takes to get there” - Liam Harrison reflects on becoming a part of Muay Thai’s mainstream success

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison hasn’t seen action since losing to Nong-O Hama in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022. That's due to the injury he sustained during the world championship fight.

Since then, he has fully recovered and recently returned to full training after a series of surgeries and successful rehabilitation. During this period, Harrison has been active on social media, posting motivational content along with his fight breakdown videos on YouTube.

His most recent post was a reflection on his long and hard journey as an athlete who was juggling a career as a professional fighter and a man with part-time jobs just to sustain his fighting career.

In the lengthy Instagram caption, he traveled down memory lane and reminisced on the path he forged for himself by saying:

“As this new year starts this clips makes me see how my muaythai journey has evolved and how far the sport has evolved ….me and @andybadco1 i used to get up at fuckin 3am when we first hit the world stage and worked a driving job and still managed to train twice a day and fight and beat elite level Thais. I saw yesterday @cshawzy90 retired, he fought his whole career with a full time job as a roofer running his own business and still made it to @onechampionship”

Additionally, he gave a valuable lesson to his fans and followers on the platform by telling them to go all-out on their dreams and take the necessary road to achieve them, as he added:

“…most the youngsters who hit world level now are so lucky as they can now make serious money from fighting at the highest level, alongside doing PTS and seminars they will be Cush…I had to seriously work to build my brand for seminars etc as there was no social media etc back then so it was all word of mouth and the work and time that went into getting to where I wanted to be was immense, and I’m still not finished or fully where I want to be yet. I guess what im saying is don’t let anyone or anything get in the way of you realising your dreams and achieving your goals, we do whatever it takes to get there. Have an incredible new year everyone put the work in and let’s achieve greatness #motovation #newyear #lifelessons”

Liam Harrison targets a retirement fight with Muay Thai legend Seksan

After a hiatus spanning over a year, the British combat sports superstar is still looking for an opponent for his return in the world’s largest martial arts organization. Harrison has been raring to get back and is actively posting several training videos online.

In a recent tweet, the Bad Company representative stated that he wants to fight Seksan Or Kwanmuang in his retirement fight and that it is all he wants before he hangs the gloves up.

Seksan currently rides an eight-fight win streak in ONE Championship and has never lost a fight since making his debut in 2023.