“It’s not in my best interest” - Liam Harrison details why he’s reluctant to face Nico Carrillo and Jonathan Haggerty

As much as he wants to fight the best possible opponent in his comeback fight in ONE Championship, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison is not the one to ruin his well-being just to be matched with a top-flight fighter.

Harrison went off in his most recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA and reiterated that he wants to slowly and surely make a successful return by taking things easy and not forcing things.

The current No. 5-ranked divisional contender explained:

"I don't know if some of the guys think I'm just like a f***ing a kamikaze guy who's just gonna get in there and f***ing go in there to put my own health on the line. I've been out for like f***ing 20 months by time I fight with a horrendous injury. It's not in my best interest to come back and start trying to fight guys like Nico, Haggerty, etc., etc."

See the full interview below:

The British combat sports superstar is coming off a lengthy recovery from his leg injury, which he sustained in August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1. He suffered a devastating first-round TKO loss at the hands of Thai legend Nong-O Hama.

Liam Harrison wants to collect more crazy wars on his Hall of Fame resume before hanging up the gloves

Although fans won't be seeing Harrison fight the likes of 'The General' and 'The King of the North' anytime soon, the 'Hitman' promised that he will still be going all out during his fights and adding more crazy wars to his already stacked highlight-reel collection.

The Bad Company representative looks to prove this when he takes on Katsuki Kitano on June 7 at ONE 167, which goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on June 7.

