Liam Harrison explains why he’s always pumped to fight on the global stage of ONE: “All the elite guys are in it”

British combat sports superstar and current fifth-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison truly believes that ONE Championship is the best promotion when it comes to the striking arts, as it boasts the best Muay Thai and kickboxing athletes in the world today.

Harrison appeared on Sky Sports' YouTube channel and talked about why he signed with ONE and the reason why he is always thrilled to showcase his skills under the promotion.

The 'Hitman' explained:

"It's always going to be tough fighting in ONE Championship but that's why I'm here. That's why I buzz off fighting in this promotion because all the elite guys are in it."

Proof of how tough the competition is in the world's largest martial arts organization is the 2-3 win-loss record of Liam Harrison since his debut in 2018.

Before taking his talents to ONE, he was a multiple-time champion in other organizations, something that he hasn't achieved yet on the global stage of the promotion.

The 38-year-old veteran challenged for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1, but was defeated by then title holder Nong-O Hama via a second-round TKO finish.

This setback was also the reason why he was forced to watch from the sidelines after suffering multiple ligament tears in his knees, which took ample time to recover.

Liam Harrison's highly anticipated return set for June 7 at ONE 167 against Katsuki Kitano

The much-awaited comeback of Liam Harrison inside the ring will finally happen on June 7 at ONE 167 as he takes on Japanese contender Katsuki Kitano inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in an effort to improve his place in the top five rankings of the division.

It will not be an easy task for the Bad Company representative because Kitano is coming off a morale-boosting unanimous decision win against Halil Kutukcu in his promotional debut in October 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 38.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE 167 bill live and for free.

