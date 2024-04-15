“I will fight hard” - Liam Harrison plans to be on top of his game vs Katsuki Kitano on June 7

Fans can expect an all-out performance from fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison as he prepares for his upcoming opponent, Katsuki Kitano, in their battle on June 7 at ONE 167.

The two striking maestros will go head-to-head in the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Ahead of this exciting clash, Harrison caught up with Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview and discussed his approach heading into the pivotal fight.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger reiterated that he will fight his Japanese opponent in the best possible form to ensure a victory:

"I'm gonna have to be on top of my game. I don't underestimate everyone or anyone. I train all the same for everyone. He gets 100 percent and I'll be going in there and I will fight hard, every fight, no matter who I'm in there against."

This is Liam Harrison's comeback fight since sustaining a first-round TKO loss at the hands of Nong-O Hama in August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1, where he came up short of winning the coveted 26-pound golden belt.

Aside from his third defeat in the promotion, the Bad Company representative also got a leg injury in that Nong-O fight, which forced him into a lengthy recovery and layoff.

Liam Harrison eager to tally more highlight-reel knockouts before retiring

Liam Harrison may be inching closer to hanging up his gloves as he nears 40, but his competitiveness hasn't dropped a bit. He wants to add more incredible highlight-reel victories to his name before he officially retires from professional fighting.

Furthermore, the 38-year-old veteran claims that he is always pumped to fight under the world's largest martial arts organization because most of the best athletes are signed with the promotion.

