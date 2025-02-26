Kade Ruotolo added Nicolas Vigna to his growing list of victims in MMA, as he defeated him via first-round submission during their lightweight scrap last Thursday evening at ONE 171: Qatar inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Ad

This victory marks his third successive straight for Ruotolo, and he became the first athlete to hand the Argentinian fighter a loss in his professional career.

Following the win, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion had an interview with The Bangkok Post, where he shared the excitement he felt with another victory by saying:

"Another one down, for sure! I definitely wouldn't say "easy work" but definitely stoked to get the job done, very happy."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the full interview below:

Ad

What makes this win for Ruotolo sweeter is the additional $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, which was also his third straight honor.

Kade Ruotolo grateful for the constant support of fans, especially in his transition to MMA

The transition from submission grappling to MMA was not an easy task for the 22-year-old phenom because it was a whole different set of rules.

Ad

However, Kade Ruotolo said that the undying support of his fans has fueled him to push through and continue to pursue the best version possible of himself, ensuring a solid performance every time he steps inside the ring.

During an interview with The Bangkok Post, Ruotolo said:

"First off, I just want to say thank you to all the fans because honestly, it's what makes it worth it. Going out there and the feeling that you got afterwards, it wouldn't even be close to as fruitful as if you didn't hear all the chants, the hollers. To be a hundred percent honest with you guys, it's your guys' presence that makes it addicting."

Ad

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.