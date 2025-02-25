“It's your presence that makes it addicting” - BJJ ace Kade Ruotolo thanks loyal fans for backing him in his MMA journey

American grappling ace Kade Ruotolo has had a successful MMA campaign to date in ONE Championship. He said he is drawing inspiration from fans who are behind in him as he also competes in mixed martial arts.

Ad

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion raced to his third MMA win in as many matches at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena. He defeated Nicolas Vigna of Argentina with a quick submission (arm-triangle choke) in the opening round of their catchweight (175 pounds) MMA clash.

In an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, Ruotolo shared the fans are among those serving as motivation for him to excel as well in MMA, saying:

Ad

Trending

"First off, I just want to say thank you to all the fans because honestly, it’s what makes it worth it. Going out there and the feeling that you got afterwards, it wouldn’t even be close to as fruitful as if you didn’t hear all the chants, the hollers. To be a hundred percent honest with you guys, it’s your guys’ presence that makes it addicting."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the interview below:

Ad

Kade Ruotolo got her MMA campaign going in June last year, defeating American Blake Cooper in the opening round of their lightweight clash by submission (rear-naked choke). He was back at it again in November, churning out another first-round submission (D'Arce choke) victory over Ahmed Mujtaba of Pakistan.

The win at ONE 171 earned Ruotolo another $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, his seventh bonus win in nine victories so far in ONE Championship.

Ad

The full replay of ONE 171: Qatar is available via watch.onefc.com

Kade Ruotolo wants another MMA match soon

Kade Ruotolo wants to sustain the momentum he has built in mixed martial arts and looking forward to another MMA match soon.

He made this known during his post-fight interview inside the Circle with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson following his victory at ONE 171: Qatar, saying:

Ad

"What I want is definitely another MMA fight. I want to get in there as soon as possible and keep it in the first round again."

While he has had a lot of early success in MMA, Ruotolo said he remains committed to his submission grappling campaign in ONE Championship, where he is the reigning lightweight submission grappling world champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.