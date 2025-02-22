“Best platform in the world!” - Kade Ruotolo over the moon after cashing in another $50,000 performance bonus at ONE 171

Mixed martial arts fighter and reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States turned in yet another stunning performance Thursday night.

The 22-year-old delivered a one-sided beatdown of previously undefeated Nicolas Vigna at ONE 171: Qatar, winning via arm triangle choke in the first round. The electric performance also netted Ruotolo another US$50,000 bonus care of ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the Circle after his fight, Ruotolo expressed his excitement at taking home another thick wad of cash.

The ATOS jiu-jitsu representative said:

"Thank you so much. Unreal. Unreal. I’m so excited. You guys don’t even know how much ONE Championship has changed our lives. Best platform in the world! We couldn’t be happier over here. Thank you so much Chatri [Sityodtong], the boss. Everybody behind it. Another 50k baby!"

It was Ruotolo's third straight victory in mixed martial arts competition, and the submission grappling superstar is quickly carving out a path to a world title in the sport.

Watch Kade Ruotolo vs. Nicolas Vigna fight highlights at ONE 171: Qatar

Kade Ruotolo and Nicolas Vigna locked horns in a three-round lightweight MMA contest at ONE 171: Qatar.

The event was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com and on their official YouTube channel.

Check out highlights of that fight here:

