ONE 171: Qatar - Who won the US $50,000 bonuses?

ONE Championship returned to Qatar on Thursday evening, putting up the incredibly stacked ONE 171 card inside the Lusail Sports Arena. Combat sports fans around the globe witnessed 13 bouts in MMA, submission grappling, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

The card was headlined by the unification match between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks for the ONE strawweight MMA world title. In the co-main event, Jonathan Haggerty welcomed the challenge of Wei Rui for his ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown.

But who among these superstars has secured the coveted incentive that the ONE honcho hands out? Check out the recipients of the $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, below.

#1. Kade Ruotolo

The lightweight MMA ascent of lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo continued when he added Nicola Vigna to his hit list with a first-round head-and-arm choke during their catchweight MMA battle and extended his unbeaten streak to three.

Ruotolo used his striking to set up a beautiful leg lock submission attempt that caught the promotional newcomer off guard. With his superiority on the ground, the 22-year-old phenom transitioned his way into a slick arm-and-head submission that quickly made Vigna tap.

This incredible and flawless performance has left ONE Championship honcho Chatri Sityodtong no choice but to hand him another $50,000 performance bonus, his third straight honor since making his MMA debut.

#2. Ayaka Miura

Ayaka Miura continued her career resurgence and mastery in the atomweight division after finishing Indian contender Ritu Phogat in the opening round of their showdown with a kneebar submission that extended her win streak to four.

'Zombie' immediately went on her specialty by securing an early takedown against 'The Indian Tigress.' Once she got a hold of Phogat, Miura didn't let go until she transitioned into a vicious kneebar that instantly made her opponent tap.

During her post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Miura received another $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodotng for yet another spectacular finish. It was her second successive $50K bonus.

#3. Shamil Erdogan

Shamil Erdogan made sure to leave no doubt in his second meeting with former two-division MMA world champion Aung La N Sang during their catchweight MMA rematch, as he only needed 28 seconds to secure the knockout victory in the first round.

The 34-year-old Turkish showed that he is not only a wrestling menace by unleashing a powerful kick straight to 'The Burmese Python's' head, sending him unconscious and not needing any follow-up shots for the referee to call off the match in Erdogan's favor.

With the fantastic performance, the Kremost Fight Club-affiliated athlete was deservingly handed the $50,000 performance bonus during his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson.

#4. Roberto Soldic

Roberto Soldic dispatched his fellow knockout artist Dagi Arslanaliev in under two minutes during their welterweight MMA match with a powerful left hook to score his first official victory under the ONE banner and rudely welcome the Russian to the welterweight division.

'Robocop' patiently waited for the counter punch, and once it touched Arslanaliev's chin, his light went out immediately. In his post-fight talk with 'The Dragon,' Soldic mentioned that he wants to fight for the title next.

This incredible showing by the Croatian MMA powerhouse has warranted him an additional $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodting, who witnessed the vicious knockout finish cage side.

#5. Joshua Pacio

Filipino MMA star Joshua Pacio unified the ONE strawweight MMA world title when he defeated his rival Jarred Brooks via second-round TKO in the main event of the card.

Pacio survived the first-round attack from 'The Monkey God' by surviving multiple submission attempts. In the second round, 'The Passion' turned the tables around against the American sensation by ending up on top of him and just showering him with his nasty ground-and-pound work until the referee had seen enough and called off the match in his favor.

The event fittingly ended with the $50,000 performance bonus from the ONE honcho to make Pacio's triumph even more delightful.

Fans can rewatch all the exciting action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com.

