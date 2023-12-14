Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have shaken hands for a 2024 fight, but with an in-built condition 

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are reportedly set to go up against each other on March 9, 2024, in Saudi Arabia. However, both heavyweight boxers must fulfill a critical stipulation before their bout is finalized.

According to a recent tweet by ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Joshua and Wilder must win their respective scheduled fights on December 23 if they want to face each other in March next year. Joshua will step into the squared circle for a fight against Otto Wallin, whereas Wilder is booked against Joseph Parker. Coppinger wrote:

"Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have a deal in place for a March 9 fight in Saudi Arabia, sources tell ESPN. The former heavyweight champs compete in separate bouts on Dec. 23, and they must win to keep the bout intact. Joshua fights Otto Wallin while Wilder faces Joseph Parker."

Coppinger also reported that while both sides have agreed upon the purse money, no contracts have been signed as yet. Needless to say, the two heavyweight juggernauts must also come out of their bouts uninjured later this month.

Anthony Joshua is currently riding a two-fight win streak and last beat Robert Helenius via seventh-round knockout in August. His professional record is 26-3. Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder also last defeated Helenius via a stunning first-round knockout in October 2022. He has a record of 43-2.

Deontay Wilder accuses Anthony Joshua of being "mentally weak"

Deontay Wilder recently took some shots at Anthony Joshua and stated that he believes the Englishman doesn't have the mental strength to face him.

The two heavyweights have been linked to a fight for quite some time and were initially expected to settle their differences in Saudi Arabia this month. However, contract talks went sideways, and both pugilists were booked for separate bouts.

With the highly anticipated Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder boxing match finally going somewhere, fans are undoubtedly excited by the prospect of seeing two of the finest heavyweight boxers throwing down in the ring, with their bitter rivalry undeniably adding more hype.

In a recent interview with iFL TV, Wilder discussed the Joshua vs. Wallin boxing match. 'The Bronze Bomber' took aim at the Englishman's mentality and said:

“I've always thought Joshua was mentally weak, this has not just started. I've always thought he had a very weak mentality. Especially when it comes to fighting me, it's no secret.”

