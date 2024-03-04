Anthony Joshua gives class response to Francis Ngannou's knockout claim, casts doubt on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua recently shared his thoughts on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who claimed he has the power to knock out Joshua in their upcoming boxing match.

Joshua is scheduled to face Ngannou for a 10-round heavyweight showdown. The event, billed as 'Knockout Chaos,' is set to take place this Friday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports Boxing, Ngannou discussed his potential to defeat the two-time unified heavyweight boxing champion. He said:

"Of course, I believe if I land on anybody, I'll knock him out. Now, the question is how to land. I think that's the hardest thing. Everybody in this division, almost everybody here, can knock everybody out, but how to land, how to carry that power, that energy from [the] first round to the fifth round to the tenth round and still be able to hit somebody hard, knock somebody out after all the fatigue and everything, is a chess game."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below (2:16):

Responding to Ngannou's claims about finishing him, 'AJ' told Sky Sports Boxing that he is thrilled to have the opportunity to impose his skills on someone who believes they can knock him out. He said:

''I'm quite optimistic and I'm like brilliant, I want that. So I've got someone in front of me who thinks they can knock me out but let's see how good they really are because I'm going to be right in front of them, making it difficult as hell for them to achieve their goal.''

Check out Anthony Joshua's comments below (2:11):

Anthony Joshua's thoughts on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury is set to clash with Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight boxing match on May 18 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. It is arguably the most significant heavyweight boxing match in recent years, given that it will establish the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

The two were supposed to square off last month in February, but the fight was postponed until May because of a cut that 'The Gypsy King' sustained during sparring.

The former two-time unified heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, recently shared his opinion on the Fury vs. Usyk fight. He had this to say in the aforementioned interview with Sky Sports Boxing (3:50):

''I'm not too worried about Fury and Usyk. Who knows if they'll even get in the ring.''