Anthony Joshua predicts Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, gives opinion on influencer boxing

Anthony Joshua recently expressed his thoughts on the upcoming boxing bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

The two are scheduled to face each other on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout will be streamed live on Netflix.

The boxing legend will be 58 years old when he fights Paul. Many have denounced the matchup, calling Paul's actions predatory and exploitative.

Despite Tyson's confidence in his ability to fight Paul, he is not expected to win due to his age.

In a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Joshua shared his prediction on the fight. Although he acknowledged that the celebrity YouTuber turned boxer might have the advantage, Joshua hopes Tyson would come out of their bout unharmed. He said:

''Tyson is older now, I pray that he comes out healthy. I think Jake Paul wins because of youth, that’s the only thing.”

The influencer boxing has drawn a near-universally negative reception from the combat sports community. There is, however, an outlier. The former heavyweight champion offered his thoughts on the bout, which are much more optimistic:

''I personally think it’s really good. I think the boxing hardcores, they don’t like it, because they think, ‘Why are they disrespecting our sport? But I think that [influencer] brings all these people into boxing, which benefits everyone else. Everyone viewing helps.”

Anthony Joshua confirms his next fight date

Anthony Joshua delivered a clinical performance against Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 8. Given the knockout power that both fighters had, their clash was a much-anticipated event.

Unlike his competitive fight against Tyson Fury, Ngannou's fight with 'AJ' was a one-sided beatdown. The Brit knocked down the former UFC heavyweight champion twice before landing a knockout strike in round two to end the fight.

Check out the finish below:

Joshua has been guaranteed a shot at the undisputed world titles in his next bout, which Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will compete for next month.

In the aforementioned interview, Joshua confirmed his return, saying:

''Around September is when I’ve been told. I was hoping June. I’ve got some time to go on dates now and mingle a little bit. I’m training at the minute, I’ve got two months before I get into training camp.”

Poll : Will Jake Paul manage to hurt Mike Tyson? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion