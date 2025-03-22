Anthony Joshua's manager issues hilarious warning to Jake Paul

Crossover boxing superstar Jake Paul recently made a bold claim about facing former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua inside the squared circle. Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn recently reacted to the callout, albeit with a hilarious warning.

Ad

Paul's latest foray inside the boxing ring was against Mike Tyson, which he won comfortably via unanimous decision. 'The Problem Child' was rumored to face Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez next, but it didn't materialize. Incidentally, the rumor originated after Hearn talked about it.

Joshua's promoter recently spoke with DAZN's Jamie Ward, responding to Paul's comments. Hearn is not against the idea of the two boxing, however, he alluded the result would be devastating for Paul's health and suggested the 28-year-old to keep his insurance ready.

Ad

Trending

"This is the first time I've spoken about the fight, to be honest. I look at it, and I think Jake Paul against Anthony Joshua mean, look, for me, we’d do it for the banter, you know what I mean? Like, AJ would fight Jake Paul; he’d fight anyone, to be honest with you. And if Jake Paul wants to step up and fight Anthony Joshua, he'll need the relevant insurance," Eddie Hearn said.

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Joshua lost to Daniel Dubois in his last fight in September 2024. The former unified champion doesn't have an opponent lined up, but fans have been calling for him to fight Tyson Fury. The duo has been rumored to fight several times in the past, but it didn't materialize.

Check out Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn's comments below (1:52):

Ad

Anthony Joshua's manager highlights one flaw of Jake Paul's callout

Despite praising Jake Paul's guts to call out Anthony Joshua, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn didn't like the condition that 'The Problem Child' set. Hearn made his feelings known about the matter in the aforementioned interview.

Apparently, Joshua's promoter didn't like that Paul is looking to fight the former unified champion in 2026. Hearn made a hilarious analogy on Paul's condition and said:

Ad

"But you know, the only thing that was disappointing was he says 2026. I mean, that's like calling someone out, that's like me saying, 'Yeah, LA Olympics for the surf in 2028, I'll be there.' You know what I mean? Do it in 2025 if you really want to do it. You're not going to get much better at this stage," Hearn said [2:12].

The 45-year-old also disclosed that he spoke with Anthony Joshua, who has assured him he is ready to fight anyone, Paul or not.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.