Eddie Hearn gives major positive update on Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois IBF world title fight

Anthony Joshua's dream of becoming a heavyweight world champion once again has been given a boost by his promoter, Eddie Hearn. The Matchroom Boxing chairman recently shared a positive update on potentially fighting Daniel Dubois for the IBF world title in September.

Dubois won the interim title with a stunning performance against Filip Hrgovic earlier this year, and is currently the mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk's IBF world title. However, Usyk and Tyson Fury are scheduled to face-off in a rematch later this year, meaning that 'The Cat' will likely be stripped of the IBF title.

Thus, Joshua and Dubois could go head-to-head in an all-British classic for the vacant belt. With the recent involvement of Turki Alalshikh in boxing, the fight is as likely to happen as it ever will.

Trending

Hearn was recently interviewed by The Stomping Ground, where he discussed the future of 'AJ', saying this:

"It will get done, that's obviously the focus... We're all talking, we're all building an incredible card for September 21st for the Riyadh Season event at Wembley [Stadium]. Of course the plan is that Anthony Joshua headlines that card, if we can get the world heavyweight title on the line, perfect, ready for the Dubois fight. But also, if we can't, ready for anyone else that comes."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below (15:55):

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua "will happen" in 2025 according to Bob Arum

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum has assured boxing fans that a mega-fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will happen in 2025.

Having once been labeled as the "biggest fight of all-time" by Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, Fury's first career defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in May could have dampened the hype surrounding a Fury-Joshua fight.

But not according to Arum, who believes the fight is a massive event for the sport. With both being the most popular boxers in the world, the Top Rank CEO is eager to schedule the fight in the UK, in front of a packed home crowd.

Arum recently spoke to talkSPORT, where he said this:

"Next year, definitely. Win or lose, that fight is something that has to happen because there's so much talk about it in the UK. There's so many opinions about it. I would be very surprised if that fight didn't happen in Wembley by mid-2025."

Watch Bob Arum discuss Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua below (8:15):