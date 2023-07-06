Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte: What happened the first time? Revisiting the fight as rematch is announced

Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte 2 is set to finally go down in August.

Earlier today, the heavyweight rematch was finally announced after months of speculation. There were many starts and stops with the contest, with Eddie Hearn previously declaring the contest as off late last month.

Luckily, the two sides kept working on the fight, and they got the deal done. Whenever they step into the ring, it'll be the first time they've done so since December 2015. That month at The O2 Arena, the two heavyweights met as prospects fighting over British gold.

The build to the fight was intense, as Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte threw many insults at one another. That rivalry led to a wild heavyweight affair eight years ago, as they landed big shots early. In the first round, Joshua staggered Whyte, but the latter survived.

At the end of the first frame, there was a near-brawl between camps as the two sides kept throwing punches after the bell. Ultimately, the fight continued, with 'The Body Snatcher' then rocking 'AJ' in the second frame. The future champion quickly regained his composure.

The two ultimately jabbed a few rounds away, before Joshua closed the show in the seventh. He landed a massive shot to win by knockout, a win which led to him receiving his first title shot. Nearly eight years later, the two heavyweight contenders will run it back.

Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte 2: Opening Betting Odds

Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte betting odds have been released.

'AJ' and 'The Body Snatcher' are currently attempting to get back into title contention. Funnily enough, both men are coming off decision wins over Jermaine Franklin, with Whyte defeating '989 Assassin' last Fall, and Joshua besting him in April.

Nonetheless, the former two-time heavyweight champion has a lot riding on the contest. Eddie Hearn has previously revealed that if Joshua can once again get through Whyte, he has a potential December clash with Deontay Wilder waiting for him.

With that in mind, it seems that oddsmakers are riding with Anthony Joshua for the rematch. In the opening odds released by Bet MGM, 'AJ' is currently a heavy -700 betting favorite for his return. Meanwhile, Whyte returns as a substantial +450 underdog for the rematch.

Obviously, the odds will change between now and fight night. However, it is very clear that fans and oddsmakers are riding with Joshua to get the job done in August.

