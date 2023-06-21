Who will Anthony Joshua fight next? Eddie Hearn reveals Dillian Whyte rematch is off

Anthony Joshua is now targeting Agit Kabayel according to Eddie Hearn.

'AJ' has been out of the ring since April, when he returned to face Jermaine Franklin. There, he scored a unanimous decision win over '989 Assassin', his first win since 2020. Entering the contest, Joshua was riding a two-fight losing streak to Oleksandr Usyk.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @MatchroomBoxing] Anthony Joshua reacts to criticism from rival fighters after his win vs Jermaine Franklin: “F*** them all.” Anthony Joshua reacts to criticism from rival fighters after his win vs Jermaine Franklin: “F*** them all.”[🎥 @MatchroomBoxing] https://t.co/w3qmJSymb5

Following the victory, the former two-time champion targeted a clash against Tyson Fury or Dillian Whyte. Quickly, Matchroom Boxing zeroed in on a rematch with 'The Body Snatcher'. In December 2015, Joshua scored a knockout win over Whyte to claim British heavyweight gold.

The two were targeting a September clash in the U.K., but that will no longer be happening. Eddie Hearn recently revealed in an interview with Boxing Social that Anthony Joshua is targeting a new opponent. The promoter added that Whyte's financial demands played a role in the opponent's change.

In the interview, Eddie Hearn stated:

We made him an offer which they made it clear was nowhere near their expectations, and, quite honestly, there were very little negotiations after that. [Agit Kabayel] may be on a long list. Anyone in the top fifteen. I don't mind being honest – AJ's going to fight Deontay Wilder in December. That's our 100 percent focus."

Eddie Hearn shoots down potential Anthony Joshua opponent

Don't get your hopes for Anthony Joshua vs. Jarrell Miller to be rebooked.

'AJ' and 'Big Baby' were famously slated to face off in 2019 in a highly-anticipated clash. The build to the fight saw Miller make a lot of trash talk, while Joshua showed more fire than normal.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ The Anthony Joshua vs Jarrell Miller press conference was very heated…[📽️ @MatchroomBoxing The Anthony Joshua vs Jarrell Miller press conference was very heated…[📽️ @MatchroomBoxing] https://t.co/MgiO81wxg8

Sadly, the fight between the two never came to fruition. Weeks out from the contest, Miller tested positive for multiple banned substances. As a result, Andy Ruiz Jr. got the replacement nod and wound up shocking Joshua by knockout.

Four years later, Eddie Hearn was asked about Anthony Joshua vs. Jarrel Miller in an interview with Boxing Social. The heavyweight's manager recently offered to have 'Big Baby' step in on short notice, but Matchroom isn't interested.

In the interview, Hearn stated:

"No. It's not a fight I'd consider at the moment. I've never discussed the Jarrell Miller fight with 'AJ', now. So I understand that it can be a big fight. Do I rule it out forever? I don't think it would be wise to rule anything out forever. Obviously, I don't like what happened."

