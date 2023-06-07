Will Anthony Joshua rematch Dillian Whyte? Eddie Hearn provides latest update amidst trash talk

Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte 2 is still in the works.

'AJ' and 'The Body Snatcher' have been going back and forth over the last few weeks over a potential rematch. For his part, Joshua has been out of the ring since his April unanimous decision victory over Jermaine Franklin.

That win was the first under new trainer, Derrick James. Following the victory, Eddie Hearn quickly revealed plans for Joshua to rematch Whyte in the summer. The latter is also coming off a decision win over '989 Assassin', taking place last fall.

Nonetheless, a wrench was seemingly thrown in those plans earlier this week. On social media, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte began throwing insults back and forth on social media. The former two-time champion hinted that his summer plans didn't exactly include the rematch.

However, Eddie Hearn has confirmed that is still the fight he is aiming to make. As first reported by Michael Benson of TalkSport, the head of Matchroom Boxing stated that they plan to hold the rematch on August 12th.

Furthermore, it seems that Joshua is also on board with the plans. While the heavyweight rematch is far from official, it seems to be trending that way.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Told by Eddie Hearn that Anthony Joshua is definitely on board with the plan to rematch Dillian Whyte on Aug 12th, despite his Instagram posts: "I think it was a few mind games there. He wants the fight. He's the one that asked to fight Whyte." Told by Eddie Hearn that Anthony Joshua is definitely on board with the plan to rematch Dillian Whyte on Aug 12th, despite his Instagram posts: "I think it was a few mind games there. He wants the fight. He's the one that asked to fight Whyte."

Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte: Carl Froch gives take

Carl Froch believes Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte 2 is a 50-50 fight.

'AJ' and 'The Body Snatcher' last fought in December 2015, as both men were rising through the heavyweight ranks. To his credit, Whyte came out firing early, landing massive shots in the opening few rounds.

However, the future two-time heavyweight champion quickly flipped the script. Joshua wound up scoring a knockout win over Whyte, just one fight before he won heavyweight gold against Charles Martin.

Seven years on from that fight, the two are now set to clash. Former champion and boxing analyst Carl Froch previewed the bout in a video on his YouTube channel. There, he opined that despite the knockout in their prior bout, it's a very even matchup.

In the video published on his YouTube channel, he stated:

"For Dillian Whyte, it's a great fight to get him back in the mix, but for AJ people are gonna think this is a rebuilding fight. It's a fight that AJ needs to win and he needs to look good winning. I think it's probably, at this stage, a 50/50 fight and a pick 'em winner."

