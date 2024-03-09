Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou: Full video highlights

The highly anticipated Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou clash went down on Friday, March 8. The event took place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Coming into the fight, Joshua was riding a three-fight win streak and had an overall professional record of 27-3 In his last outing, 'AJ' defeated Otto Wallin in a heavyweight showdown in December 2023.

Ngannou, on the other hand, competed in only his second-ever professional boxing match on March 8. "The Predator' made his boxing debut against Tyson Fury in October 2023. The Cameroonian gave a good account of himself in the fight and scored a knockdown against 'The Gypsy King' in the third round.

The fight was a razor-close affair that went the 10-rond distance and in the end, Fury was declared the winner via split decision. The three judges scored the bout 94-95, 96-93 95-94 in favor of the British fighter.

Check out the two athletes make their way into the Kingdom Arena below:

Joshua and 'The Predator' were seen doing warm-up workouts in the locker room before their showdown.

Ngannou donned a pink and white robe during his walk to the ring on March 8.

Joshua, on the other hand, wore an all-white robe while making his way into the ring.

The fight started on an exciting note as 'AJ' dropped Ngannou in the opening round of the fight.

Joshua repeated the feat in the second round and proceeded to score a brutal knockout.

