Anthony Joshua visits trio of legendary boxing trainers ahead of heavyweight title rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua is seemingly pulling out all the stops ahead of his all-important rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. ‘AJ’ is on a trip across the US and has been alluding to a few significant changes to his team.

In September, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via unanimous decision, becoming only the second fighter to beat ‘AJ’ in professional boxing. The British fan-favorite resultantly lost his WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles to Usyk.

On that note, the boxing community has been set abuzz by speculation that Anthony Joshua could be parting ways with his longtime trainer Robert McCracken. McCracken, best-known for training fighters like UK boxing great Carl Froch and Joshua, is a widely respected trainer.

Nevertheless, many in the boxing world believe that Joshua could benefit from adding a few new wrinkles to his game by learning from other notable boxing trainers.

As featured in the ESPN Ringside Instagram posts displayed below, Anthony Joshua has reportedly visited a trio of world-renowned boxing trainers – Eddy Reynoso, Virgil Hunter and Ronnie Shields – as he prepares to rematch Usyk.

Reynoso is best-known for training Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, whereas Hunter has trained fighters like Andre ‘SOG’ Ward. Meanwhile, Shields has served as a trainer for legends like Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Pernell Whitaker. He currently trains the Charlo brothers, Jermell and Jermall, among others.

Anthony Joshua’s road to the elusive undisputed heavyweight title

The boxing world hasn’t witnessed a fighter hold the undisputed heavyweight title since Lennox Lewis back in the late-1999 to early-2000 period.

Presently, Usyk holds the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles. The other part of the undisputed heavyweight title puzzle is with Tyson Fury, who holds The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles.

In order to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world and cement himself as an all-time great, Anthony Joshua would first have to regain his titles by beating Usyk, whom he’s set to face next.

‘AJ’ would then have to face Tyson Fury for the undisputed title if Fury manages to retain his titles by defeating WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte next. Yet another variable in this equation is that Whyte must first beat Otto Wallin later this month, or else it’d be Wallin who’ll fight Fury next.

Needless to say, Anthony Joshua’s road to the coveted undisputed heavyweight championship is filled with several challenges. Whether or not ‘AJ’ or any of the other current heavyweight stars manage to ascend to the undisputed champ status remains to be seen.

