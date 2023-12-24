Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin: Full video highlights

The highly anticipated Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin heavyweight boxing clash went down on December 23. The event was held at the Kindom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the lead-up to the event, A'J' was riding a two-fight win streak, that included a knockout win over Robert Helenius. Before that, the 34-year-old had suffered back-to-back defeats against Oleksandr Usyk.

Wallin, on the other hand, was riding a six-fight win streak coming into the event. The Swedish fighter held an impressive professional record of 26-1, with his only loss coming against Tyson Fury.

Both fighters entered the arena wearing athletic gear and appeared to be in high spirits.

Both Joshua and Wallin donned a determined look on their faces as they got their hands wrapped backstage.

Joshua started the fight on an impressive note as he managed to connect several heavy blows on his opponent in the opening rounds.

In the fifth round of the contest, 'AJ' landed a brutal left hand on his opponent and followed it up with more heavy strikes. The contest turned out to be a short-lived affair as Wallin's corner called the fight off and Joshua was declared the winner after the fifth round.

With the victory, the 34-year-old extended his professional record to 27-3.

Check out the highlights of the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin fight below:

Before the event, many were expecting to see a clash between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder if the two were successful in their respective fights on December 23. But 'The Bronze Bomber' came up short against Joseph Parker and lost via unanimous decision.

In the post-fight press conference, 'AJ' commented that a blockbuster clash against Wilder could still be on the cards in the near future. He stated:

"Wilder just came up short but he'll live to fight another day. Me and him could still get it on, could still get it cracking. I believe I'm a massive threat myself and Wilder's a threat and I still think it does amazing numbers if we get it on. But I'll leave that down to my management, my trainers, promoters to make the decision. I'm down to fight anyone whenever, whoever," said Anthony Joshua.

Check out Anthony Joshua's comments from the 5:20 mark below: