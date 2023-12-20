Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

Anthony Joshua is gearing up to face WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight champion Otto Wallin in a 12-round clash on Saturday, December 23, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The heavyweight bout will headline the 'Day of Reckoning,' featuring other notable matchups, including Deontay Wilder's showdown against Joseph Parker.

'AJ' is aiming for a third consecutive victory following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, seeking to position himself for potential high-profile matchups in 2024. A triumph over Wallin could propel the 34-year-old Briton into a mandatory position to challenge for the IBF title, currently held by Usyk, and open doors to potential mega-fights against Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder.

Meanwhile, Wallin has secured six consecutive wins since his closely contested defeat against 'The Gypsy King' in 2019.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM GMT, which translates to 9:00 AM PT and 12:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers in the United Kingdom, it will begin at 4:00 PM GMT.

The ring walks for the main event, currently featuring Joshua vs. Wallin, are expected to take place at 11:45 PM GMT, or 4:45 PM PT, and 7:45 PM ET in the US. In the UK, the ring walks will be at 11:45 PM GMT.

For Indian viewers, the event starts at 9:30 PM IST, and the main event ring walks are anticipated around 3:15 AM IST the following day.

How much do tickets for Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin cost, and what's the pay-per-view streaming method?

Tickets for the upcoming Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin event are expected to have limited availability, given the proximity of the occasion. Enthusiastic spectators still have the opportunity to purchase their tickets via WeBook.com, with prices starting at an average of 100 SAR, equivalent to $26.66.

The highest-priced seats are marked at 2000 SAR, approximately $533. However, as the event date approaches, ticket availability is rapidly decreasing.

The live streaming of the event can be accessed through Dazn pay-per-view, with rates set at £19.99 in the UK, $39.99 in the US, and $21.99 in local currency for the rest of the world. To unlock the pay-per-view feature, viewers must have a Dazn subscription, starting at £9.99 or $12.70 per month.