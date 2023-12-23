Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin ring walk time: When will the boxers set out for the final showdown?

Anthony Joshua is set to make his third ring walk of 2023 when he faces Otto Wallin at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, tonight.

Joshua heads into the bout on fine form, picking up a unanimous decision victory over Jermaine Franklin in April before then delivering a highlight reel KO to Robert Helenius in August.

Wallin is also in the best form of his career, winning his last six fights in a row. The 33-year-old also managed to claim the WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight title from Murat Gassiev after he defeated him via split decision.

So when does all the action take place? As it stands, Joshua and Wallin are expected to begin their walks to the ring at 10:30 pm GMT or 5:30 pm ET. Their walks are scheduled to take a total of 15 minutes, with the action set to kick off at 10:45 pm GMT / 5:45 pm ET.

Also fighting on the card, dubbed 'The Day of Reckoning', is Deontay Wilder, who 'AJ' was rumored to be facing before his clash against Wallin was announced. 'The Bronze Bomber' is set to face Joseph Parker, whom Joshua has a victory over.

It's expected, should both Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder win, that the pair will face off in the squared circle sometime in 2024.

Fans react to Israel Adesanya supporting Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be ringside to support Anthony Joshua in his bout against Otto Wallin tonight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Adesanya's appearance at the event will be the second time he has appeared in Saudi Arabia in recent months. The former UFC champ, alongside Kamaru Usman, sat ringside for Francis Ngannou's bout against Tyson Fury back in October and even went viral as the two fighters walked 'The Predator' to the ring during his iconic entrance.

'The Last Stylebender' posed for a picture alongside Joshua, which understandably got many fans excited about the two combat sports stars spending time together.

Many fans noted that their support for one another is likely due to their Nigerian heritage. One fan wrote:

"AREA BOYS kilon shèle 🌍"

Another added:

"AWon omo OBA‼️ 👑✨👑"

Instagram user @shalyliss_ added:

"NIGERIA TO THE WORLD 🇳🇬"

