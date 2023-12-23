"Real Warriors, rising through the dirt" - Fans excited as Israel Adesanya shows up in Saudi Arabia to support Anthony Joshua

The former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has traveled to great lengths to support the British boxer Anthony Joshua in his next fight.

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin is a boxing bout that serves as a key part of 'Day of Reckoning' on December 23rd. AJ is a featured act on what is an end-of-the-year mega card that also features names like Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, and WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

'The Last Stylebender' posed alongside Joshua and uploaded the picture on his Instagram handle. The Instagram pic understandably had the combat sports community buzzing. Many rushed to the comments section to have their say on it.

Israel Adesanya and his 2023 overview

Speaking of heavyweight boxing support, the former multi-time UFC middleweight champion was also seen cornering Francis Ngannou when he fought Tyson Fury in October.

In terms of action inside the cage, Adesanya was involved in a couple of fights this calendar year. 'The Last Stylebender' entered 2023 with fervor and regained the 185-pound crown that he had lost to Alex Pereira last November. The 34-year-old put away his rival who bested him three times in two combat sports before that and finished Pereira via second-round knockout at UFC 287.

This win cemented Israel Adesanya as a two-time middleweight champion, and he aimed to make the first defense of that new reign in September. The Nigerian-born combatant dropped his belt to Sean Strickland via a unanimous decision at UFC 293.