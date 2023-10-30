Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury is a performance of unparalleled quality according to one of boxing's most known promoters today.

Appearing on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Eddie Hearn discussed 'The Battle of the Baddest' as the ripple effect from this monumental matchup still resonates days afterward.

The Matchroom Boxing promoter is prolific globally but especially so in the UK. Hearn had a lot to say about the performance of British bruiser Fury against Cameroon combatant Francis Ngannou.

When addressing the historic lineal MMA champ vs lineal boxing champ heavyweight collision, Hearn said,

"The only disappointment is that this man (Francis Ngannou) should be walking away, in my opinion, with the greatest victory. It mean it's not even close. You talk about Buster Douglas and Mike Tyson."

"You talk about Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua at the garden, not even close. He's never had a professional fight. It is the most remarkable, remarkable performance and event inside a ring that anyone's ever seen."

Check out Hearn's MMA Hour comments on Ngannou vs Fury below:

Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury and the biggest upsets in boxing history

Francis Ngannou is not history's only boxer who was given minimal chance heading in but shocked the sweet science community when all was said and done.

Mike Tyson vs. Buster Douglas was a situation where a 42-1 underdog managed to overcome the odds and get it done. Tyson stepped into the ring on that February night in 1990 as the undefeated, unified world heavyweight champion. Buster Douglas halted Tyson inside the Tokyo Dome and captured the IBF, WBA, and WBC belts in the process via tenth-round knockout.

Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua saw an 11-1 underdog stick it to the oddsmakers and prove himself right. Joshua entered the contest with a familiar narrative tendril as he too was a unified world heavyweight champion as well as undefeated as a professional pugilist.

Ruiz faced early adversities but got up from the canvas to halt AJ via TKO in the seventh stanza and claim the IBF, IBO, WBA, and WBO heavyweight world titles.