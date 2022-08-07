"Shame on you" - Henry Cejudo sides with Mike Tyson in feud with popular streaming service Hulu

Henry Cejudo is siding with Mike Tyson in his beef with Hulu over a series on the life of the combat sports megastar.

Cejudo quote tweeted Mike Tyson, who initially said:

"Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this."

Many in the combat sports world have shown their solidarity with Tyson, and that includes Triple C. The Olympic gold medalist and former UFC double-champ used his voice.

Keeping his thoughts on the matter succinct, Cejudo said:

"Shame on you @hulu"

Hulu is putting out a series aptly titled Mike — the biopic-style series is set to kick off later on in the month on August 25. This dislike for this series from Tyson himself has long been out there in the public eye, with statements in February 2021 indicating his displeasure with Hulu's idea for this series.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tyson described it as "an unauthorized mini-series" and "tone-deaf cultural misappropriation."

Henry Cejudo's combat resume

Henry Cejudo has an overall mixed martial arts record of sixteen wins opposite two defeats and is currently riding a six-fight winning streak.

Cejudo captured UFC flyweight gold in a rematch with Demetrious Johnson to even up their series. The first fight saw 'Might Mouse' hand Cejudo his first ever MMA loss via first-round TKO at UFC 197. The sequel affair saw Cejudo tie things up by way of a split decision at UFC 227 in August 2018.

He captured the UFC bantamweight crown shortly after notching a successful flyweight world title defense that saw him stop TJ Dillashaw with punches in 32 seconds at UFC on ESPN+ 1. Cejudo captured the 135 pound belt when he stopped Marlon Moraes via strikes in the third round during their UFC 238 pay-per-view main event clash.

Henry Cejudo logged a defense of his UFC bantamweight belt against a man that many see as the divisional GOAT. He halted Dominick Cruz in the waning seconds of round two at UFC 249 and retired in the cage after that May 2020 triumph.

'The Messenger' is reportedly eyeing a return to UFC competition and seemingly looking to re-enter himself into the USADA testing pool.

