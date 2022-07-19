"Yeah, that's the fight we're looking to do next" - Dana White explains why he's targeting Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw 

Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw as the next UFC bantamweight championship fight is something Dana White has in his sights.

At the UFC Long Island post-fight press conference, Dana White fielded several questions about the event, Nate Diaz's future plans, and much more.

When asked about the next bantamweight title matchup, White said:

"Yeah, that's the fight we're looking to do next [Sterling vs. Dillashaw]... Well, I think it's a fun fight. Obviously, you know Dillashaw is one of the best in the world, former world champion."

It is rumored that the bout will go down at UFC 279 on September 10. Aljamain Sterling will enter the octagon as the undisputed bantamweight champion, while Dillashaw is presently the No.2-ranked contender in the 135 lbs division behind former champion Petr 'No Mercy' Yan.

Aljamain Sterling emerges as the favorite against TJ Dillashaw

Many in the mixed martial arts community are feverishly discussing Sterling versus Dillashaw. 'FunkMaster' emerged as a sizeable betting favorite against 'Lieutenant Dan' when the opening odds popped up.

Here are the betting odds:

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Aljamain Sterling -205 (20/41)

TJ Dillashaw +175 (7/4)



'Aljo's first title defense came at UFC 273 when he bested interim 135-pound titleholder Petr Yan via split decision. Having previously beaten Yan under controversial circumstances to become champion (Aljamain Sterling became the first fighter in UFC history to win a belt by way of disqualification at UFC 259), Sterling silenced all those who doubted him at UFC 273.

Dillashaw had two previous reigns as the undisputed bantamweight king in the UFC.

He became champ through a huge upset victory over the seemingly unstoppable Renan Barao at UFC 173 in May 2014. TJ won via a fifth-round TKO.

The second title tenure for the No.2-ranked bantamweight began at UFC 217 in November 2017. He finished arch-rival Cody Garbrandt via TKO in the second round of their Madison Square Garden bout in New York City.

