“I always plan for a long night” – Despite many predictions, Demetrious Johnson thinks fight with Rodtang could go longer than two rounds

Former 11-time defending UFC champion and MMA great Demetrious Johnson will be making history at ONE X on March 26. 'Mighty Mouse' will take part in a mixed rules bout against ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The megafight between the two icons of their own sport is a first in ONE Championship and has been making headlines across MMA media.

The first and third rounds will be contested under Muay Thai rules while rounds 2 and 4 will be under MMA rules. Fans, pundits and fighters are adding their two-cents on how the fight will turn out. The majority are saying that it could go one of two directions: either a first-round knockout by Rodtang or a second-round submission by DJ.

The former UFC great, however, begs to differ. In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Dylan Bowker, 'Mighty Mouse' said:

"If I was training, just to get to the second round and finish him then I will be training for six minutes a day. Right, six minutes in my sparring sessions but you know, when we're training for this fight, we've been doing 13 rounds, after 13 rounds we do about five to three rounds of straight Muay Thai. Then we do three rounds of jiu jitsu grappling. I mean, this training camp has been like a mixed martial arts fight. So for me, I don't have that mindset. I've never had that mindset in any of my fights. Even my amateur career that it's going to be quick night, we get everyone a fight and we get them out in second round, we get them out of the second round. If we get them out at the third or fourth. So be it but for me, I always plan for a long night."

Of the last 15 wins of Johnson's career, only 4 fights ended in the first 2 rounds. Most of his wins reached the 3rd, 4th and 5th rounds. What makes Demetrious Johnson so great is how he can maintain a steady level of pace all-throughout the fight, without getting tired. Look to see him do this in his bout with Rodtang on March 26.

Demetrious Johnson co-headlines the biggest martial arts event ever put together

With four different combat sports on its fight card, 5 title fights, several grudge matches, submission grappling bouts and a special rules match, ONE X is truly making history. Just the fact that it has Muay Thai, kickboxing, MMA and submission grappling all in one event has already made it a first of its kind.

In addition to Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang, ONE superstar and atomweight champion Angela Lee and rising star Stamp Fairtex will headline the event. With 18 fights broken down into three parts that will go on for most of the day, the event will absolutely entertain martial arts fans of any kind.

For options on how to watch the event, click here

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by wkhuff20