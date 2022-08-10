"You're too heavy for him, Paulo"- Fans react hilariously after Paulo Costa issues "stay alert" warning to Anthony Joshua

Paulo Costa called out Anthony Joshua on Twitter, and combat sports fans are responding. The Brazilian retweeted Joshua getting in some road work, and the UFC middleweight seemed to hint at crossing over from mixed martial arts to the world of boxing.

In the referenced quote tweet, Paulo Costa said:

"You can run but I'll be there waiting for you. stay alert."

Some felt that Paulo Costa was too jacked for the task, as evidenced when Twitter user @GournaDouath said:

"you’re too heavy for him paulo"

Some questioned Costa's true intentions and temerity. This came across when Twitter user @Jay63588373 said:

"Paulo. are you scared to go England? You will get beat up very easy by British man."

Some wondered how long it would take the former middleweight title contender to dispatch the former world heavyweight boxing champion, such as Twitter user @boogerred7 who said:

"Paulo....how many rounds it take you to whip him?"

Some also playfully referenced 'Borrachina's excuse for not performing well against Israel Adesanya, such as when Twitter user @BohnFifty said:

"How much wine have you had?"

Joshua is readying for a high-stakes rematch in a bid to once again become the heavyweight champion of the world. AJ fell short Oleksandr Usyk on September 25 of last year and lost his IBF, IBO, WBA, and WBO titles by way of unanimous decision.

Just shy of eleven months from when the initial fight went down, Joshua and Usyk will run it back on August 20 at the Jeddah Superdome for all the marbles.

Paulo Costa's latest exploits

Costa has an overall mixed martial arts record of thirteen wins and two defeats. He aims to rebound from back-to-back losses in his next outing after falling prey to Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 and Marvin Vettori in their UFC Fight Night main event last October.

The Brazilian is also competing on the same day that Joshua is preparing to step into the ring against Usyk. Costa takes on former UFC middleweight world champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 on August 20.

This middleweight co-main event bout will go down just before Kamaru Usman aims to defend his welterweight title for the sixth time in a rematch against the No.2-ranked contender at 170 pounds: Leon Edwards.

Watch Paulo Costa's top stoppage victories in the video below:

