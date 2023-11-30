"Bro got his mugshot done at JC Pennys" - Sean Strickland's 'Riverside County year book' photo has MMA Twitter in splits

Sean Strickland posted a throwback Thursday photo on Twitter and many MMA fans are having a laugh.

X user @johan_jjdza84 replied "BMF" to the throwback photo of the reigning UFC middleweight champion. Sean Strickland on his @SStricklandMMA account replied "Riverside county year book photo lol".

Several MMA fans on X got in on the fun though and had their say on the before and after photos.

Some intimated that it looked like Strickland got in trouble with the law but yet also looked like a glamour shot. This came across from @SlipsSuper, who said:

"Bro got his mugshot done at JC Pennys"

Some took it as the 185-pound titleholder being self-deprecating like @InfluencerJuice, who stated:

"I like Sean. He can laugh at himself!"

Some drew inspiration from the photo collage, such as @PatrickScotty33 who quipped:

"Life is crazy.. Anything, I mean ANYTHING can happen though perseverance and extremely hard work. Now, you just train even harder so nobody takes what you've earned."

Some questioned if Sean Strickland still had any personal ties to people he knew in the first photo like @eirerohan who said:

"Have you ever met anybody you knew from when you were younger after you became champ? How did they react?"

Some said they were thankful their significant others did not have an account on X, such as @Biggamer861, who stated:

"My wife thinks you're a nice guy because you're one of my favorite fighters, thankfully she doesn't have Twitter"

Some tried to make an inference to the type of student Strickland was back at the time the photo was taken. This was articulated by @TheRealSageBell, who quipped:

"You look like the kid who use to bite pencils in the back of the class room"

Check out the snapshot of a young Sean Strickland below:

Expand Tweet

Sean Strickland: next UFC fight and online banter

While Strickland next competes at UFC 297, he does have a certain connectivity to UFC 296.

Ian Garry has been caught in the crosshairs of Strickland as of late as the Kill Cliff FC-based welterweight readies to fight Vicente Luque on December 16th. Drama has abounded surrounding Garry's relationship with his wife Layla Machado Garry.

A fair bit of that has been stoked by Strickland's YouTube videos commenting on their relationship, and Garry has since protected his tweets on his X account.

Strickland next eyes UFC 297 where he aims to make the first defense of his middleweight title against number two contender Dricus Du Plessis on January 20th in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.