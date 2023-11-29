“Softest man in MMA” - Ian Garry locks Twitter profile amidst mounting social media criticism over wife's 'WAG' book controversy, fans react

Ian Garry is blocking out the noise on social media after a lot of unwanted commentary on his romantic relationship has popped up.

Ian Garry's wife has been a trending series of words on MMA social media platforms as of late, and X was bounding with takes on the love life of the surging 170-pound fighter.

There has been a lot of commentary surrounding a WAG book in which Layla Machado Garry was tied. A WAG refers to a wife or girlfriend with a specific focus on being in romantic alignment with a wealthy athlete.

In the wake of Garry protecting his Twitter posts, many on X had their say. @LSarna29 said:

"Softest man in MMA"

@Nic_castle_ stated:

"That’s genuinely so soft, especially when he was creating beef and spreading lies about Neil Magny. Literally talked about everyone else too"

@ZenStoic28 quipped:

"I jut hope he won’t pull out of UFC296 just so he doesn’t have to face the journalists on media day lol."

@dificult_hunter said:

"This is why people need to throw more respect to @dillondanis he never hides from the hate , and dawg, there is so much hate in his comments but he wont hide like a coward"

@justanmmacasual stated:

"Blocking people on a social media app is such weirdo behavior smh for anyone not just this guy,however this guy went in on a 10 minute rant about his last opponent but can’t take people calling his wife for what she is smh. Weirdo."

@drehmannzach7 quipped:

"Bro really put another man’s mugshot on a t shirt but when ppl call his 40 year old wife a whore (she clearly is) he blocks people and hides his tweets. Dude is the definition of a cuck"

Ian Garry and his next UFC bout

Ian Garry debuted in the UFC much in the same way he'll be competing next in as far as it's underneath a Colby Covington main event (Covington vies for Leon Edwards' belt at UFC 296). UFC 268 was headlined by Kamaru Usman's welterweight title rematch vs Covington, where Ian Garry won his promotional debut. He bested Jordan Williams in a buzzer-beater first-round KO in November 2021.

The former Cage Warriors welterweight champion is 13-0 as a pro and riding a six-fight UFC win streak heading into his next outing.

'The Future' will be taking part in his fourth fight of the calendar year. Ian Garry notched wins over Kenan Song in March at UFC 285, Daniel Rodriguez in May at UFC on ABC 4, and Neil Magny in August at UFC 292.