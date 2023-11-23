“Was the one who had an issue” - Ian Garry explains Leon Edwards gym exit incident, points to real reasons behind sudden fallout

Ian Garry has provided his perspective on the Leon Edwards gym exodus situation.

In a post on his Instagram account, Ian Garry Machado addressed whether or not the ever-improving welterweight contender was removed from training in the same gym as the UFC's current welterweight titleholder.

In his response to this discourse that is out there, Garry said:

"No, I was not thrown out of Leon Edwards' gym. I was politely asked not to return because we are potentially on a collision path. So the two owners of the gym Renegade, Tom and Ash, both of which I get along with. Both of which said it was a privilege to work with me and that they really, really enjoy me being on the mats."

He added:

"Leon's head coach was the one who has an issue, and was the one who asked me not to come back. Because he has his own best fighters; his own fighter's interests at heart. He was the one who had an issue and he does not own the gym. I don't go up there because of Leon. I go up to Renegade because of Henry Cleminson and Tom Breese."

Garry finished off the clip by saying that Leon Edwards' head coach did not want the rising welterweight on the mats with the champ, saying he sensed doubts, insecurities, and perceptions of threat from the reigning titleholder.

Check out the clip of Ian Garry addressing the Edwards gym exodus below:

Ian Garry and his next UFC challenge

Ian Garry is set to test his skills against Vicente Luque at UFC 296 in the company's final pay-per-view calendar year offering.

Garry and Luque enter the octagon ranked as the 10 and 8-ranked welterweights, respectively.

'The Future' looks to keep building upon his resume after besting Neil Magny via unanimous decision at UFC 292 in August.

The 13-0 professional mixed martial artist looks to extend his UFC record to 7-0 when he dons the four-ounce gloves once again on December 16.

The former Cage Warriors welterweight champion celebrated his two-year anniversary as a UFC fighter earlier this month. Making his UFC debut in 2021, Garry halted Jordan Williams in a buzzer-beater first-round finish at UFC 268: Usman vs Covington II. He will be on another card headlined by Colby Covington (vying for champ Leon Edwards' title) next month, but his position is much higher this time around.