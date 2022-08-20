"His framing in the clinch is so damn sexy" - Fans gush over 2-minute footage of Leon Edwards destroying opponents in the clinch ahead of UFC 278 showdown against Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman are ready to face each other in a rematch at UFC 278 and fans are appreciating the techniques of the former on social media.

Twitter user @MigClass posted the original highlight-filled tweet that got a thread of enthusiastic MMA fans responding.

Miguel Class @MigClass 2 minutes of Leon Edwards steadily becoming one of the best clinch fighters in the sport 2 minutes of Leon Edwards steadily becoming one of the best clinch fighters in the sport https://t.co/wWwInMirk4

Fans responded by enthusiastically talking about the clinch game of Leon Edwards, which has seemingly been growing after each fight since his loss to Kamaru Usman in 2015.

Some hardcore fans, such as Twitter user @BonySoprano, dug into the nuances of the British contender's highlights and posted:

"His framing in the clinch is so damn sexy; the clamped overhook, the headpost, gah damn"

J-Dilla tha Killa @BonySoprano
@MigClass His framing in the clinch is so damn sexy; the clamped overhook, the headpost, gah damn

Some parties didn't seem as impressed and posted that this wouldn't pose any great threat to the welterweight throne. This impression came across from Twitter user @bashsunshine who said:

"There is nothing new to Usman here. Aside his elbow, everything about him is below Usman's standard. Just another contender challenging champion. Simple!"

Bash D'Great @bashsunshine
@MigClass There is nothing new to Usman here. Aside his elbow, everything about him is below Usman's standard. Just another contender challenging champion. Simple!

Some wondered how much Leon Edwards would indulge in clinch positions with someone who has the wrestling pedigree of Kamaru Usman, like Twitter user @sieurgregoose who said:

"But against usman, will he be willing to tie up as many clinches as he usually does ? Because it doss expose him to the strength and physicality that Usman has, and that dominates everybody"

gregoose @sieurgregoose
@MigClass But against usman, will he be willing to tie up as many clinches as he usually does ? Because it doss expose him to the strength and physicality that Usman has, and that dominates everybody

Some users went as far as to compare Edwards' techniques to that of an MMA GOAT contender like Twitter user @rybreahd who said:

"Reminds me of younger JBJ’s clinch work"

skrrt @rybreahd
@MigClass Reminds me of younger JBJ's clinch work

Leon Edwards' finishes with strikes

Leon Edwards has six previous victories by way of KO/ TKO. He won his professional mixed martial arts debut in June 2011 against Damian Zlotnicki with punches at the 2:15 mark of round one.

'Rocky' stopped Johnny Bilton with a second round TKO at BAMMA 11 and halted Wendle Lewis via first round TKO at BAMMA 14. Edwards later secured the BAMMA welterweight belt with his next striking-based finish when he stopped Shaun Taylor at BAMMA 16.

Edwards' first ever UFC win ended up being one of the quickest knockouts in the history of the organization. He stopped Seth Baczynski in 8 seconds at UFC Fight Night 64. As of this writing, the last TKO finish Edwards has secured was against Peter Sobotta at UFC FightNight 127.

