"Champion right now at least heavyweight" - Ali Abdelaziz makes an outlandish claim about Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman is currently the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, but does that mean he can one day win heavyweight gold?

In the eyes of Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz, this monumental and unprecedented feat seems entirely possible. The boisterous combat sports personality took to his personal Twitter account to voice this opinion.

At the time of writing this, Kamaru Usman's good friend Francis Ngannou helms the heavyweight kingdom in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

There is currently a trifecta of title holders who proudly represent Africa and provide tons of support for each other. A collective that features the aforementioned names of Ngannou and Usman but also includes UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is within that trifecta.

Anyone who follows Abdelaziz on social media knows that hyperbole driven commentary isn't out of the norm for him. Indications have been there that Usman himself entertains the possibility of a leap up to light heavyweight one day. Yet, never before had heavyweight been mentioned.

Kamaru Usman No. 1 as pound for pound fighter

Kamaru Usman has reigned as king of the UFC's 170-pound weight category for close to three-and-a-half years now. He initially cemented himself as champion by defeating Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision at UFC 235 in March 2019.

His comprehensiveness thereafter would also garner him the top-ranked overall spot in the company regardless of weight category. Usman has defended his strap five times so far with three of those defenses coming last calendar year.

A pair of title defenses against both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal bookended a defense against Gilbert Burns which transpired at UFC 258 last February.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' readies for his next challenger and his first outing of this calendar year since returning from injury. Usman takes on Leon Edwards in a rematch several years in the making.

In what was only his second official Octagon foray, Kamaru Usman bested Leon Edwards via unanimous decision at UFC on Fox 17 in December 2015. Usman versus Edwards II goes down at UFC 278 in August and serves as the event's headline attraction.

