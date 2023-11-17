"We often talk about Rose" - 'Stop grooming' says Sean Strickland as he reacts to snap of Dricus du Plessis kissing his coach

Sean Strickland continues to say controversial things on social media, and his next opponent is in his proverbial crosshairs. Dricus du Plessis was recently the target of the reigning UFC middleweight champion on X, with Strickland retweeting an odd image of his upcoming foe and his coach.

The photo in question that was posted was of du Plessis seemingly kissing his coach post-fight, and in the quote tweet, Strickland wrote:

"We often talk about Rose and Lad and their coaches but we never talk about Dricus! Dricus hold up four fingers if youre in danger..... #stopgrooming"

There have long been rumors that Aspen Ladd, former UFC fighter and now PFL combatant, was groomed by her coach, Jim West. Similar accusations have been intimated over the years for Rose Namajunas and Pat Barry, which Strickland was referencing here.

Strickland's controversial social media presence has gone to such an extent that his Twitter account was suspended, and the unfiltered American fighter was banned from the platform for a period of time.

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis Overview

Strickland aims to make the first defense of his crown after defeating Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision at UFC 293 in early September.

Sean Strickland has also secured other statement wins over Jack Hermansson, Uriah Hall, Krzysztof Jotko, Brendan Allen, Nordine Taleb, and Court McGee, to name but a few.

Meanwhile, Dricus du Plessis last fought in July at UFC 290 and finished former divisional kingpin Robert Whittaker in the second round of their fight. His other noteworthy victories include Derek Brunson, Darren Till, Brad Tavares, Trevin Giles, Roberto Soldic, and many more.

This Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis championship clash at 185 pounds headlines an ever-growing fight card set to go down at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 20th.

