UFC fighter goes all out against “tr*mp” Elle Brooke for her boisterous support of Manchester City

Former UFC fighter Darren Till puts Elle Brooke on blast.

The former UFC welterweight title contender responded to a tweet that featured a photo of Brooke saying, "The boss of all Only Fans footy slags". Till then retweeted something less than supportive to the Only Fans stars and other similar content creators.

In the X post, Till said:

"The hatred I have for these tramps asses is not normal."

Several X users had their say on this bombastic post, and there were varying takeaways. Even those that aren't Till fans normally gave him his due here, like @ZinEdenHazard, who said:

"Extremely Rare Till W"

Some felt like outside assistance should be pursued like @MikeSickmick2, who stated:

"seek help"

Some felt like Till would take advantage of that sort of work if he could gain money from it. This came across from @Robbeddall141, who quipped:

"If someone offered you the money they get you would be on it like a rat up a drain pipe. Stop trying to pretend you have any morals"

Some X-goers took a moment to dunk on sex work content subscribers like @Double_Decca13 who said:

"Couldn't agree more, Crazy that a fan base of desperate losers has made these people richer than most people could dream of."

Some compared Brooke's appearance to a famous late-night talk show host like @Boogerbeard1, who stated:

"Is that Jay Leno's daughter"

Some wholeheartedly agreed with Till and felt like it represented broader societal problems. This was conveyed by @AshwynL, who quipped:

"I hear you Darren, we simply don't need personalities like this gaining leverage in a society that has enough problems to deal with."

Check out the Darren Till/ Elle Brooke tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Elle Brooke and Combat Sports

In response to Darren Till's tweet about her via her personal X page, Elle Brooke retweeted a photo of Till pleading guilty to driving offenses, and she said:

"No driving licence and no UFC contract. You’ll be fighting on @MisfitsBoxing soon so you can afford your Uber"

Brooke herself is also active in combat sports, has donned the big gloves under that aforementioned Misfits Boxing banner, and has partaken in a few influencer boxing bouts.

The Only Fans star put together a few wins and made it to an influencer tournament's semi-finals under the Kingpyn banner before she took her first loss inside the ring. Tik Tok star Jully Poca bested Brooke on points after the five-round clash in July.

Prior to that first boxing defeat, Elle Brooke put together unanimous decision wins that bookended a TKO victory as she earned wins over AJ Bunker, Faith Ordway, and Aleksandra Daniel.