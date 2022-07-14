"I feel like I'm in a Tyson Fury moment" - Darren Till shares his thoughts about going through tough time in career and personal life

Darren Till compared his recent state of mind to the one Tyson Fury was in years ago. Till was initially slated to fight Jack Hermansson on July 23 until a knee injury forced the Englishman to pull out of the highly anticipated matchup.

The bout was part of the UFC London card, so to be robbed of the partisan support he'd have received has been especially frustrating for Darren Till.

The former UFC welterweight title contender recently made an appearance on an episode of the BLOCKPARTY podcast, hosted by Adam Caterall and Nick Peet. Interestingly, the normally jovial and hilarious fighter got serious.

The Liverpudlian discussed how the physical strain he's endured has affected his mental health and a host of other engaging subjects.

Addressing his latest fight withdrawal, Darren Till said:

"It's just so frustrating at this point in my career now, man. I'm happy for the way in which MMA is going. To see all these up and comers, Tom [Aspinall], Paddy [Pimblett]... I'm so happy for seeing them in the position they're in. But it's so f*****g frustrating for me at the same time because I know my potential."

The 29-year-old added:

"I'm the f*****g best out there and I know that. It's just such a f*****g depressing time for me at the moment... These f*****g comments and all these even fighters and they're like, 'Oh you f*****g pulled out.' I'm like, 'Mate, come to the gym and I will f*****g take you out'... I took this little bit of mentality on. I feel like I'm in a Tyson Fury moment."

'The Gorilla' was referring to the lineal and WBC boxing heavyweight champion's publicly discussed battles with mental health and depression. The battle at one point caused Fury to lose his titles and almost his life before mounting an incredible comeback.

Darren Till's recent UFC setbacks

Darren Till was preparing for his first fight of the calendar year and was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. 'The Gorilla' has lost four of his last five fights with defeats to Tyron Woodley, Jorge Masvidal, Robert Whittaker, and Derek Brunson.

That said, the former 170-pound competitor has seemed to find a good groove at middleweight. His divisional debut saw him best Kelvin Gastelum via split-decision at UFC 244.

That November 2019 win was his last mixed martial arts victory. Since then, he has had several bouts rescheduled due to injuries.

