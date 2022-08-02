"Such an amazing experience" - Robert Whittaker shares snaps with coach and school where he started his martial arts journey

Robert Whittaker recently re-connected with his first-ever martial arts instructor, Shihan George.

The former UFC middleweight champion took to his personal social media to post a heartfelt address to his coach and what an influential figure he is in his life.

In his most recent Instagram post, Whittaker said:

"It was such an amazing experience reconnecting with Shihan George and my fellow Miyagi Kan who inspired and started my martial arts journey all those years ago. Martial arts literally shaped who I am as an athlete but more so as a man."

Robert Whittaker continued:

"I loved being able to see those that had a hand in this and seeing the next generation of martial artists coming through. Thank you @miyagikankarate"

See the post below:

'The Reaper's' has an overall MMA record of 23 wins opposite six losses with nine wins via KO/TKO and five by way of submission.

Whittaker is next preparing for the 30th mixed martial arts bout in the fall as this incredible story that continues to unfurl.

Robert Whittaker's past, present, and future

The man also known as Bobby Knuckles held UFC middleweight gold through a pair of classic bouts with Yoel Romero at UFC 213 and UFC 225. He then dropped the strap to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243.

Whittaker entered the UFC landscape by becoming champion of The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes. He won the tournament as a welterweight. He then plied his trade in the Octagon there before firmly establishing himself at 185 pounds thereafter.

Whittaker next readies to fight Marvin Vettori on September 3 in the UFC Fight Night co-main event. The 185 pound contest was initially slated for June at UFC 275 before Whittaker's injury scrapped those plans.

Robert Whittaker ended up going out to Singapore despite the canceled Summer fight and seemed to have himself a time.

Whittaker is the No. 1 ranked contender at middleweight while Vettori is the number three ranked contender in that category.

'The Reaper' is looking to rebound from his second defeat to Israel Adesanya as his UFC 271 title bid in February did not pan out. Between his two defeats against Adesanya, Whittaker put together a three-fight win streak.

Robert Whittaker beat Darren Till in July 2020 and went through Jared Cannonier at UFC 254 in October 2020. He then bested Kelvin Gastelum in April 2021 all by way of unanimous decision.

