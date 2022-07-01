Jared Cannonier "on the path for another easy weight cut" ahead of Israel Adesanya clash at UFC 276

Jared Cannonier's road to championship weight does not seem like a bumpy one as Saturday approaches.

On The DC Check-In (Daniel Cormier's YouTube channel), Cannonier sat down with the former multi-division UFC champion. This is the biggest fight week yet for 'The Killa Gorilla', as he is set to challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 276.

Watch the interview below:

In response to DC's questions about making weight, Cannonier said:

"It is what it is. I am more than prepared to do it. If it had to be a hard weight cut, I'm gonnna do it easy anyway. But again, I'm on the path for another easy weight cut."

The ease of the weight cut makes sense, given how regularly he has hit that mark on the scale. His consistency is even more impressive when factoring in the fact that Cannonier began his UFC journey at heavyweight.

When he sits down next to the former UFC heavyweight champion, it becomes hard to imagine that Jared Cannonier also fought alongside DC in the land of giants.

Jared Cannonier's road from heavyweight to 185 pounds

Cannonier was the Alaska Fighting Championship's heavyweight kingpin before transitioning to the octagon in his January 2015 UFC debut.

'The Killa Gorilla' secured a heavyweight UFC win over Cyril Asker before moving to light heavyweight shortly after. He plied his trade as a 205-pounder for close to two years until his drop to middleweight in late 2018.

Jared Cannonier has the distinction of accruing stoppage victories across three separate weight categories inside the UFC, an especially rare feat.

Cannonier is riding back-to-back victories into this weekend after his unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC 254. Consecutive wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson netted him a golden opportunity that he hopes to take advantage of in the coming days.

This marks Cannonier's first title bid under the UFC banner in his seven-plus years with the company, while Adesanya aims to complete the fifth defense of his undisputed UFC middleweight world championship.

