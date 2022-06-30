"Nothing better" - Jared Cannonier on fighting on the same card as MMA Lab teammates Sean O'Malley and Bryan Barberena

The UFC 276 fight card will feature Jared Cannonier, Sean O'Malley and Bryan Barberena as representatives of The MMA Lab, Arizona. Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch recently asked Cannonier how he felt about going to war on the same card as his teammates.

According to 'The Killa Gorilla', there's nothing better than going to war with one's brothers. However, Cannonier also acknowledged that the sentiment was pretty superficial as MMA is an individual sport.

The middleweight title challenger also revealed that he hadn't trained with O'Malley and only put in a few rounds with Barberena. The 38-year-old told James Lynch during the UFC 276 presser:

"There's nothing better than going to war with your brothers, right?! I mean this is an individual sport so I can't say it adds thats sense of security and stuff. But I mean, it's pretty superficial at this point because I don't train with Sugar, right?! And Bryan left shortly after I moved here. Yeah, we did some rounds and Bryan was like a few of my heavyweight rounds when I first got to the lab. But nonetheless, you know, they are still my brothers."

Watch Cannonier's appearance at the UFC 276 presser below:

Sean O'Malley and Pedro Munhoz will open the UFC 276 main card, which will be headlined by Cannonier's maiden middleweight title bid against Adesanya. Meanwhile, Barberena will take on welterweight veteran Robbie Lawler.

Sean O'Malley on Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya has reigned supreme atop the middleweight division since dethroning Robert Whittaker in 2019. 'The Last Stylebender' will have walked through almost the entire division if he successfully defends his title for a fifth time come Saturday night.

Considering Adesanya's dominant run at 185 lbs, Sean O'Malley accepts that it is difficult to pick against 'The Last Stylebender'. However, 'Sugar' believes that if someone is to dethrone the champ, it will be his MMA Lab teammate Jared Cannonier. The bantamweight superstar said during an episode of The BroMalley Show:

"Being able to outstrike Izzy and land the shots that need to be done, it's gonna be f***ing hard. But if anyone can do it, it's Jared. Dude's mentally strong as f***. Just an all around athlete. He's gonna put the work in that needs to be done. I like Izzy and Jared. That's going to be a sweet fight. I'm glad I'm opening that card so I can watch it."

Watch O'Malley discuss Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier below:

