Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin: Start time, venue, how to watch and more

Former heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua are set to show their talent at the impending ‘Day of Reckoning’ event. It is turning out to be one of the most significant boxing events in recent history and has a lot to offer in terms of elite-level boxing.

In the main event, former WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on a seasoned veteran of the sport in Otto Wallin. Meanwhile, former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will compete against Joseph Parker in the co-main event.

‘AJ’ is on a mission to recapture the heavyweight gold as he will attempt to score his third win of 2023. He is coming off sound victories over Jermain Franklin and Robert Henlenius in recent outings. Meanwhile, Wallin is riding a six-fight winning streak since losing to Tyson Fury in September 2019. He recently defeated Murat Gassiev to win the vacant WBA Intercontinental heavyweight title.

Deontay Wilder, the former WBC heavyweight champion, will return to competition for the first time since October 2022. In his last fight, ‘Bronze Bomber’ finished Robert Helenius via first-round knockout to bounce back from back-to-back T/KO losses against Tyson Fury. The 38-year-old will go up against the IBF and WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title holder Joseph Parker in the co-main event.

Daniel Dubois and Dmitry Bivol are among the other notable fighters competing on the card.

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin: Venue, start time and more

The Day of Reckoning: Joshua vs. Wallin will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 23, 2023. The event will start at 4 PM GMT (9 AM PT, 12 PM ET). Main event fighters are expected to make the ring walk at approximately 11:45 PM GMT (4:45 PM PT, 7:45 PM ET).

How to watch

The professional boxing event will be available to watch live globally on DAZN pay-per-view. The PPV will cost $39.99 in the USA. Fans in the UK can watch the event on DAZN as well as TNT Sports PPV for £19.99. To access the pay-per-view, fans must have a DAZN subscription.

Full fight card

The Day of Reckoning card will feature a total of seven professional boxing matches. Here is the bout line-up as of December 19, 2023:

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin, Heavyweight - 12 rounds

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker, Heavyweight - 12 rounds

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur, Light heavyweight - 12 rounds

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller, Heavyweight - 12 rounds

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Mori, Heavyweight - 12 rounds

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel, Heavyweight - 12 rounds

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro, Cruiserweight - 12 rounds