Anthony Pettis vs Alex Morono added to Dec. 19 UFC Fight Night card following cancelation of main event

The UFC Fight Night offering on December 19th will have a new attraction added, with Anthony Pettis taking on Alex Morono in a welterweight contest.

According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the contracts have not been signed, but both sides have agreed to the fight:

Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) will face Alex Morono (@alexmoronomma) at UFC Fight Night on Dec. 19, after a spot opened today with the loss of that main event. Pettis is in Vegas, and has been training. Told me he couldn't pass up the opportunity. https://t.co/psDe4UHSIR — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 2, 2020

Okamoto added that Pettis is already training in Las Vegas, and could not pass up the opportunity.

The Pettis-Morono matchup was added to the card following the cancellation of the scheduled main event between welterweight contenders Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev. The bout was scrapped due to Edwards testing positive for COVID-19.

The 33-year old Anthony Pettis is a former WEC and UFC lightweight champion, and he is looking to get a winning streak going before 2020 ends.

Since losing the UFC lightweight championship back in 2015, Pettis has struggled to return to his old form, going 5-7 in his last 12 outings. 'Showtime' will be looking to build on the momentum of his most recent Octagon appearance, a unanimous decision win over Donald Cerrone back in May.

Standing opposite Anthony Pettis will be Alex Morono, who has been solid since making his UFC debut back in 2016. The 30-year old Texas native has notable wins over Kyle Noke, James Moontasri, and Josh Burkman.

Morono is 4-1 in his last five bouts, with his lone loss coming against knockout artist Khaos Williams. In his most recent Octagon appearance back in November, Morono defeated Rhys McKee by unanimous decision.

