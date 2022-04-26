Anthony Smith believes Francis Ngannou will "get exposed" in fight against Tyson Fury

Anthony Smith isn’t fond of seeing Francis Ngannou fight Tyson Fury. According to ‘Lionheart,’ despite his powerful punches, the Cameroonian fighter doesn’t possess enough technical prowess and that’s why he will be exposed by the undefeated boxer.

During the Believe You Me podcast, Anthony Smith told Michael Bisping that as a fighter, Francis Ngannou is rough around the edges and his punches aren’t very clean. He believes this will be exposed in the fight with Fury.

Anthony Smith said:

“I like Francis. I think he is a fantastic fighter, amazing power in his hands. He’s done a really good job with what he has. I just think he’s not that technical of a fighter. He’s not slipping punches, he’s not super clean and technical and polished… He’s rough around the edges and that’s going to get exposed in there with guy like Tyson Fury.”

Further, Smith stated that Ngannou loses all the advantages he has as a fighter, meaning his strength and size. He added that Fury is as big as him and is also faster than ‘The Predator.’

Watch Anthony Smith talk about Francis Ngannou-Tyson Fury's fight at 20:14 of the video below:

Anthony Smith reveals Francis Ngannou-Tyson Fury ring interaction happened organically

The discussion about the potential matchup between the reigning UFC heavyweight champion and the former WBC and The Ring boxing heavyweight champion was preceded by Smith’s take on their face off in the ring:

“But from what I understand, and I heard that yesterday, was that Francis had no intention of going there and getting up into the ring. And Tyson didn’t know that Francis was gonna be there. So I like it more that I kind of figured out that was really organic. So I like that.”

The aforementioned interaction took place after Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte via TKO in the sixth round last Saturday. The Englishman called up the Cameroonian to come into the ring and they both spoke about a potential matchup between the heavyweight giants in a mixed rules bout. Fury asked Ngannou a few questions and made a few jokes in front of the ESPN camera:

