Anthony Smith drops a GIF in response to the idea of possible beef-settling fight against Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson 

The idea of squashing the internet feud between UFC light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Quinton Jackson has prompted Smith to post an amusing GIF.

Recently, the JAXXON Podcast has been embroiled in controversy, after Bryce Mitchell appeared on the show to discuss his most recent contentious remarks on Ad*lf Hit*er. The concerned episode was taken down after its release.

Meanwhile, Smith on his podcast, alleged that Jackson and his podcast co-hosts are dismissive of the guests invited on the show. Fighters selected to appear on the JAXXON Podcast are frequently ridiculed and made fun of, according to 'Lionheart.'

Smith was also not happy with T.J. Dillashaw ufc-gold-he-doesn-t-even-try-f-king-stand-up" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">previously claiming that Smith could never become a UFC champion.

'Rampage' took a tough stance against 'Lionheart' and even warned him after hearing his comments.

Meanwhile, JAXXON Podcast on Instagram recently posted a self-made poster of Smith vs. Jackson and captioned it:

"Does lionheart want the smoke? 🤯🤯"

Check out the original post below:

Smith chimed in with a GIF comment on the aforementioned post:

Anthony Smith's comment [Screenshot courtesy: JAXXON PODCAST on Instagram]

Meanwhile 'Rampage' who thinks that 'Lionheart' does not want “the smoke”, commented:

"no he doesn’t want it at all"

Quinton Jackson's comment [Screenshot courtesy: JAXXON PODCAST on Instagram]

Anthony Smith has already settled beef with Quinton Jackson

Submission Radio just featured an interview with Anthony Smith. In the interview, Smith said he got in touch with Quinton Jackson, and the two have already cleared the air and settled their disagreements and online feud via text.

He said:

“I think we had a misunderstanding because he wasn’t mad about the things I said about Bryce. He is fine with the criticism there. He was mad because he thought I was rehashing that he had made fun of me at one point of time.

'Lionheart' added:

"I never want any heat with 'Rampage'… 'Rampage' was and is my favorite fighter… 'Rampage' and I are good."

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below (23:44):

