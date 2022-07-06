Anthony Smith explains why Alexander Volkanovski vs Josh Emmett is a good matchup

Anthony Smith believes Alexander Volkanovski vs. Josh Emmett would be a good fight. He stated that while the featherweight division "is a mess," he would like to see the aforementioned fight.

Alexander Volkanovski has just wrapped up his fourth title defense in two years since becoming the featherweight champion.

He clean-swept former champion Max Holloway in their trilogy of fights. He did so in such dominant fashion that he expressed his intention to move up to the lightweight division for lack of a challenge.

However, light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith thinks his match is in the featherweight division in the form of Josh Emmett. Speaking to Michael Bisping on his Believe You Me show, the former middleweight stated that he would like to see the fight happen:

"Man, I don't know. He's talking about going to '55 [lightweight division], I think there's kind of a mess up there a little bit. Not a mess, but he's gonna have to wait around a little bit, I would suspect. I'd like to see [Alexander] Volkanovski vs Josh Emmett though. I really would."

Smith suggested that rather than explore an already stacked lightweight division, perhaps 'The Great' should pursue a fight within his division. Alexander Volkanovski defeated both the number 1 and 2 contenders, Max Holloway and Brian Ortega. So perhaps it is time to offer the number 3 contender a shot at the title.

Josh Emmett is on an impressive five-fight win streak. Most recently, he dispatched Calvin Kattar in a thrilling fight that also won Fight of the Night. Emmett ended up with multiple cuts and a swollen eye.

Check out his jubilation after being announced as the winner:

It was a hard fought victory for Josh Emmett as evidenced by selfies of his face:

This is further proof of the resilience that Emmett can show in a potential championship fight.

Alexander Volkanovski matches up well with Josh Emmett

Anthony Smith further expounded on why this could be a great matchup for fans to tune in to and a real challenge for both fighters:

"Physically, the way that those guys match up. The styles. Just Josh's speed and athleticism, I think matches Volkanovski. I think he can match his speed closer than anybody else can, he moves really well. He's got really good wrestling. I just think just the physicality alone, [unintelligble] fantastic matchup."

Alexander Volkanovski looked at ease in his latest fight against Max Holloway at UFC 276. He explained how his superior range gave him comfort and allowed him to let his guard down against Holloway. The champion also paced the fight his way, considering his opponent couldn't impose any speed on him.

According to Smith, all that changes in a potential fight with Josh Emmett. The American offers a certain physicality that will trouble Volkanovski and is good on the mat too. Let's hope the UFC makes it happen.

Listen to Anthony Smith's complete interview with Michael Bisping:

