Anthony Smith makes feelings known about "absolute liar" Magomed Ankalaev resorting to wrestling against Alex Pereira at UFC 313

In the build-up for UFC 313, reigning light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev said he would avoid wrestling Alex Pereira. Days after the fight, Anthony Smith resorted to calling the Dagestani fighter an "absolute liar" on his show.

On the latest episode of On Paper With Anthony Smith, the American fighter had this to say about the UFC light heavyweight champion after he wrestled 'Poatan' in their recent bout:

"Magomed Ankalaev is an absolute liar. He, in fact, did wrestle. Which was very, very smart. I'm not complaining about him wrestling. It's just, that's not what he said he was going to do"

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below:

'Lionheart' knows what it's like to enter the octagon against the Dagestani champion. The duo faced off at UFC 277, where the 36-year-old contender fell victim to a TKO loss in the second round.

However, Smith and Ankalaev have continued their rivalry by constantly going back and forth on social media. After the American fighter called the 32-year-old's fighting style unexciting last year, Ankalaev claimed 'Lionheart' was the easiest fighter he had ever faced.

When Anthony Smith ended his rivalry with Alex Pereira

Before Alex Pereira's fight against Khalil Rountree at UFC 307, he and Anthony Smith decided to patch things up after a couple of years of heated back-and-forths. The duo had an open conversation, supporting each other's endeavors and sending well-wishes.

While 'Lionheart' has often criticized Pereira's performances in the past, the former champion previously called him 'washed up.' This rivalry lasted until both contenders decided to reconcile in a segment with ESPN, where Smith had nothing but kind words for Alex.

"Aside from the competitive rivalry, or whatever it was before, I got a lot of respect for you. I'm a big fan of your game. I love watching you fight."

Check out Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira's exchange below:

