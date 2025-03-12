Anthony Smith makes retirement decision clear ahead of UFC Kansas City: "My kids deserve it"

Anthony Smith is set to face Zhang Mingyang next month at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, Smith announced that he would call it a day after the fight and revealed the reason behind his big decision.

Speaking with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Smith was asked about his decision to retire from the octagon. ‘Lionheart’ confirmed his retirement and emphasized that he wants to spend more time with his family like any normal human being, adding that fighting for a living is not his thing anymore.]

He said:

“It’s final… It’s really just because it’s not about fighting itself. It’s about everything that surrounds it that I’m just not as willing to do anymore. My kids deserve it. My children deserve not to have this thing all the time and just not have me constantly waiting on the next big thing. Really just checking into them."

He continued:

“You have to structure your life a certain way when you live this life and I’m ready to just not do that anymore and ready to just to be as close to a normal human as I possibly can. But in terms of fighting for a living, and this being my full-time gig, not anymore. No, I’m done.”

Check out Anthony Smith’s comments below:

In his most recent UFC outing, Smith squared off with Dominick Reyes at UFC 310. He suffered a devastating knockout loss in the second round. It marked the 36-year-old second loss in a row and third in his last five fights.

Meanwhile, Mingyang is entering the bout with full confidence as he remains undefeated in UFC.

Theo Von shows support to Anthony Smith following his loss at UFC 310

Anthony Smith entered his bout against Dominick Reyes at UFC 310 carrying a heavy emotional burden. Just a month before the event, Smith lost his longtime coach, Scott Morton. It was the first time he stepped into the octagon without him. MMA enthusiasts praised ‘Lionheart’ for showing up.

Comedian Theo Von, who was in attendance at UFC 310, later shared backstage snaps on Instagram, including a picture with Smith.

Von showed his support for the former title challenger, writing:

"Can't believe I got to go!! All love to my man @lionheartasmith for showing up no matter what circumstances are happening. Love u champ."

Check out Theo Von's Instagram post below:

