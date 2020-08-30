UFC Vegas 8 marked a second successive loss for Anthony Smith in the UFC's Light Heavyweight Division. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Title challenger is now reassessing his future, following a crushing main event loss to Aleksandar Rakic.

Heading into tonight's fight, Anthony Smith had already suffered a loss to the veteran Glover Teixeira, who had finished off Lionheart via a fifth-round TKO in their meeting from three months ago.

Anthony Smith looking to make significant career changes following his loss to Aleksandar Rakic

Anthony Smith made his return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Vegas 8 and following his loss to Glover Teixeira in his last UFC outing, Lionheart was determined to get back on winning terms in the promotion.

However, that wasn't the case to be for Anthony Smith, who was dominated for almost the entire three rounds against Aleksandar Rakic, and in the post-event press conference, Lionheart opened up on his performance. Smith added that the biggest takeaway from the fight for him was the fact that Rakic was bigger and a stronger opponent. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“I stayed in kicking range at the beginning, which was obviously stupid now. He just beat up my lead leg and then we got in our clinch and grappling exchanges, which I felt okay in. He was so strong, so big. So I just ended up in some bad spots and it wasn’t really bad spots, he was just so tight on top, I couldn’t make any space. I guess just my biggest takeaway is that he was so big and so strong."- said Anthony Smith.

Anthony Smith further said that he tried to do his best inside the Octagon but ended up o bad spots. Lionheart also claimed that at times, it did feel as if he and Rakic were in two different weight classes.

“I did everything I wanted to do in those positions but I just wasn’t able to finish some of them. I got to the clinch against the cage, I was able to get to his legs, it was just when I tried to return him to the mat, he was just so strong. I couldn’t get him bent over at the waist to get his weight on his hands. That’s what I keep going back to. I just felt like we were in two different weight classes.”

It remains to be seen what could be next in store for Anthony Smith but one thing is for sure and that is, Lionheart needs to make a few changes before returning to the Octagon for his next fight.